https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe forging of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864187View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall 1143 x 1102 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe forging of the sampo, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore