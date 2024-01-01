rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864195
The greeks sacking troy, 1773 - 1775, Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8864195

View CC0 License

