https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864273Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoys playing on the shore, study, 1884, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864273View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 989 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2884 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2919 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBoys playing on the shore, study, 1884, by Albert EdelfeltMore