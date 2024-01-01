rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864319
Sorrow, variation of the illustration for the poem at the fair of vernamo ; sorrow, 1894, by Albert Edelfelt
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8864319

View CC0 License

