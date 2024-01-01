rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864461
Portrait of the artist elizaveta zvantseva, 1889, Ilja Repin
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of the artist elizaveta zvantseva, 1889, Ilja Repin

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864461

View CC0 License

Portrait of the artist elizaveta zvantseva, 1889, Ilja Repin

More