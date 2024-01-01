rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864498
Karl knutson bonde leaving vyborg castle for the royal election in stockholm 1448, 1886, Severin Falkman
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864498

View CC0 License

