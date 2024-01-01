rawpixel
Heathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-Kallela

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864513

View CC0 License

