https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864513Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHeathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864513View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1155 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1417 x 1364 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHeathendom and christendom, sketch for the cupola frescoes of the finnish pavilion at the 1900 paris world’s fair, 1899, by Akseli Gallen-KallelaMore