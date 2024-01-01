https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864685Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape from the sabine mountains, 1830 - 1873, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864685View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 870 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2172 x 1575 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape from the sabine mountains, 1830 - 1873, by Robert Wilhelm EkmanMore