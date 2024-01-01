rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864704
Portrait of counsellor of state maria von wahlberg (b. sinebrychoff), 1892, Gunnar Berndtson
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8864704

View CC0 License

