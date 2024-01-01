rawpixel
The mystic marriage of st. catherine, 1610 - 1629, Giovanni Battista Crespi

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864717

View CC0 License

