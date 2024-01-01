rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864957
At the gaming table; gentlemen and women around the gaming table, 1909, Antti Fav&eacute;n
At the gaming table; gentlemen and women around the gaming table, 1909, Antti Favén

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864957

View CC0 License

