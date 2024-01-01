rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
By the hearth, an ostrobothnian courting scene, 1871, by Adolf von Becker
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864994

View CC0 License

