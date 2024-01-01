https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBy the hearth, an ostrobothnian courting scene, 1871, by Adolf von BeckerOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864994View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 890 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1575 x 1168 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBy the hearth, an ostrobothnian courting scene, 1871, by Adolf von BeckerMore