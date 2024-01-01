https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865069Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextResurrection, sketch for the tampere cathedral altarpiece, 1906, by Magnus EnckellOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865069View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 431 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3071 x 1104 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadResurrection, sketch for the tampere cathedral altarpiece, 1906, by Magnus EnckellMore