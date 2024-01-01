https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865130Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommon snipe ; unfinished, 1841, Magnus von WrightOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865130View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1044 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3045 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3389 x 3895 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCommon snipe ; unfinished, 1841, Magnus von WrightMore