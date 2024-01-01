https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865243Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA boy being given milk, 1869, Karl Emanuel JanssonOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865243View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2833 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA boy being given milk, 1869, Karl Emanuel JanssonMore