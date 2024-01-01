rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865353
St. john the baptist and the saints julianus, zenobius and michael, 1393 - 1452, Bicci Di lorenzo
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8865353

View CC0 License

