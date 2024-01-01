https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865403Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe rest on the flight into egypt, 1646 by Abram BloemaertOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865403View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2682 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2715 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe rest on the flight into egypt, 1646 by Abram BloemaertMore