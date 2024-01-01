https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865503Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRiver landscape with the ruins of egmond castle, 1641, Salomon Jacobsz Van RuysdaelOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8865503View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3408 x 2480 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRiver landscape with the ruins of egmond castle, 1641, Salomon Jacobsz Van RuysdaelMore