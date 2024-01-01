rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865503
River landscape with the ruins of egmond castle, 1641, Salomon Jacobsz Van Ruysdael
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8865503

View CC0 License

