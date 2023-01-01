https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868651Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei vectorMorePremiumID : 8868651View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3999 x 3999 px | 300 dpiJapanese crane-patterned frame background, traditional illustration remixed from the artwork of Watanabe Seitei vectorMore