https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8877555Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Chinese flower png sticker, transparent background, botanical illustration by Ju Lian. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8877555View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxCompatible with :Vintage Chinese flower png sticker, transparent background, botanical illustration by Ju Lian. Remixed by rawpixel.More