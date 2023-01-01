https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879972Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden eagle bird, vintage animal collage element psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8879972View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3975 x 2839 px | 300 dpi | 141.66 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3975 x 2839 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Golden eagle bird, vintage animal collage element psdMore