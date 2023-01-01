https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883038Edit RemixSaveSaveCustom TextButterfly seamless pattern iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8883038View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2250 x 4000 px | 300 dpiButterfly seamless pattern iPhone wallpaper, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George ShawMore