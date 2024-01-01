rawpixel
Official Commemorative Picture Postcard of the Russo-Japanese War of 1904, First Issue: Attack on Nanshan, Wire Entanglement at Nanshan, and Nanshan after the Occupation

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
