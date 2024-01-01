rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883471
Photographing Our Troops Fighting on the Streets of Niuzhuang Fortress by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8883471

