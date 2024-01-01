rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883484
The Fall of Man, plate 14 from the portfolio “Day and Dream” by Max Beckmann
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Fall of Man, plate 14 from the portfolio “Day and Dream” by Max Beckmann

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883484

View License

The Fall of Man, plate 14 from the portfolio “Day and Dream” by Max Beckmann

More