https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883601
A Shock for Chanchan, from the Series “Long Live Japan! One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi Kiyochika
Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8883601

