https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKinryūzan Temple, Asakusa, from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo”Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art MuseumMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8883719View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2326 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2662 x 4006 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKinryūzan Temple, Asakusa, from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo”More