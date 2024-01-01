rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883730
Our Army Crosses the Yalu River on the Pontoon Bridge and Drives Back the Enemy Forces to Finally Occupy Jiuliancheng
Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883730

View License

