https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883763
Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): Newly Designed Game Board of the State of the War against Russia
Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): Newly Designed Game Board of the State of the War against Russia

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883763

View License

Pictorial Board and Dice Game (sugoroku): Newly Designed Game Board of the State of the War against Russia

