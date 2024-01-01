rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883907
Tiger Flag in a Grove, from the Series “Magic Lantern of Society: One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tiger Flag in a Grove, from the Series “Magic Lantern of Society: One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi Kiyochika

Original public domain image from Saint Louis Art Museum

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8883907

View License

Tiger Flag in a Grove, from the Series “Magic Lantern of Society: One Hundred Selections, One Hundred Laughs” by Kobayashi Kiyochika

More