https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Egon Schiele’s The Artist’s Mother sticker, line art drawing transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8886839View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 1793 x 2510 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Egon Schiele’s The Artist’s Mother sticker, line art drawing transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More