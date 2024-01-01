https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887362Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen stink bug collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 8887362View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2579 x 2579 px | 300 dpi | 53.92 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2579 x 2579 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Green stink bug collage element psdMore