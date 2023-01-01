https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887926Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Chotto Hitokuchi Hauta no Ateburi sticker, Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8887926View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1033 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1292 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1440 x 1672 pxCompatible with :Png Chotto Hitokuchi Hauta no Ateburi sticker, Japanese ukiyo-e style illustration on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More