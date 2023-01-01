https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893136Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Cezanne’s Ginger Jar sticker, still life painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8893136View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 987 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1233 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 4111 x 5000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png Cezanne’s Ginger Jar sticker, still life painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More