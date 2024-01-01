https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893210Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMatryoshka Russian dolls png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8893210View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 746 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 933 px Best Quality PNG 2582 x 1606 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Matryoshka Russian dolls png sticker, transparent backgroundMore