rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893390
PNG Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I postage stamp sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I postage stamp sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
8893390

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I postage stamp sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixel

More