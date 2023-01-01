Duabanga Sonneratioides flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 8894604 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2300 x 2300 px