https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDuabanga Sonneratioides flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8894614View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3332 x 4164 pxCompatible with :Duabanga Sonneratioides flower png sticker, transparent background, vintage Himalayan plants illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More