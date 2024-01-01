https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA view of the village church in the neo-gothic style, František KlimkovičOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8896834View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 881 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2570 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3672 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA view of the village church in the neo-gothic style, František KlimkovičMore