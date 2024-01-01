https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897102Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe last judgment / nativity, adoration of the three kings, visitation and st.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8897102View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 633 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1847 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2639 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe last judgment / nativity, adoration of the three kings, visitation and st.More