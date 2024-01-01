https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897119Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTopographical view of belgrade and its surroundings and the course of the battle during its capture on august 16, 1717Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8897119View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1010 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2946 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4208 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTopographical view of belgrade and its surroundings and the course of the battle during its capture on august 16, 1717More