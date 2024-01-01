https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897911Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA father with a little girl by Arnold Peter Weisz KubínčanOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8897911View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 971 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2831 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4044 x 5000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA father with a little girl by Arnold Peter Weisz KubínčanMore