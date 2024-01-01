https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897919Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeometric figure and view of the fortress petrinia (petrinja)Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8897919View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 788 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2298 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2621 x 3992 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGeometric figure and view of the fortress petrinia (petrinja)More