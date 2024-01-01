https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898468Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe main turkish flag captured during the capture of nové zámky in 1685Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8898468View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1062 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3096 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4423 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe main turkish flag captured during the capture of nové zámky in 1685More