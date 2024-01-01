rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898468
The main turkish flag captured during the capture of nové zámky in 1685
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The main turkish flag captured during the capture of nové zámky in 1685

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8898468

View CC0 License

The main turkish flag captured during the capture of nové zámky in 1685

More