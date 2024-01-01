https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo tournament knights: the first with a winged wreath, the second with horns on a helmetOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8898607View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2371 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3387 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo tournament knights: the first with a winged wreath, the second with horns on a helmetMore