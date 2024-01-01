https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextImago pietatis (man of sorrows) between madonna in sorrow, saint john the baptist, saint wolfgang and saint bonifaceOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8898652View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 398 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1161 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 1659 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadImago pietatis (man of sorrows) between madonna in sorrow, saint john the baptist, saint wolfgang and saint bonifaceMore