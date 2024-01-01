https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898661Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape fragment with an old man traveling on a donkey, Jacopo TintorettoOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8898661View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 931 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2717 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3881 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape fragment with an old man traveling on a donkey, Jacopo TintorettoMore