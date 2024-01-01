https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898674Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe music competition of pan and apollo (the music competition of apollo and silenus), Godfried MaesOriginal public domain image from Web umeniaMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8898674View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 911 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2658 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3797 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe music competition of pan and apollo (the music competition of apollo and silenus), Godfried MaesMore