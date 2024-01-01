rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898796
The parable of lazarus and the rich man, Frans Francken II
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The parable of lazarus and the rich man, Frans Francken II

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8898796

View CC0 License

The parable of lazarus and the rich man, Frans Francken II

More