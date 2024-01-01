rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898833
A woman in a striped scarf and braid with her face supported by Mikuláš Galanda
Original public domain image from Web umenia

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8898833

